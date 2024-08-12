BNP leaders meet chief adviser in the afternoon

Interim government chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus will hold a meeting with BNP senior leaders.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at the chief adviser's residence at around 4:00pm on Monday.

BNP chairperson's press wing officer Sayrul Kabir Khan confirmed this.

Sayrul Kabir said BNP standing committee members led by its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will join the meeting.

He said the chief adviser invited the BNP leaders for the meeting.

After the ouster of Sheikh Hasina in the face of student mass uprising, the interim government led by Dr Muhammad Yunus was formed on 8 August.