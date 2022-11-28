Ex-BNP MP Shahjahan Khan succumbs to injures

Shahjahan Khan, a former BNP MP from Patuakhali-3 constituency who sustained serious injuries in an attack reportedly by the ruling party activists on November 4, died on Monday at a city hospital. He was 71.

Khan, also the ex-general secretary of Patuakhali district unit BNP, breathed his last at LabAid hospital around 10am, his son Shiplu Kahn told UNB.

He said his father came under an attack by the ‘cadres’ of Jubo League and Chhatra League on the Patuakhali-Barishal highway while going to Barishal along with his followers to join BNP’s divisional rally the following day.