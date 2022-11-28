Ex-BNP MP Shahjahan Khan succumbs to injures

Shiplu alleged that the ruling party activists beat Khan with rods and sticks, leaving him critically injured.
He was admitted to a hospital in Patuakhali immediately and later shifted to LabAid Hospital on 22 November as his condition deteriorated.
“My father died about 10am today (Monday) while undergoing treatment at the hospital,” he added.
Shiplu said Khan will be buried at his family graveyard in Dakshin Sutabaria village next to his mother’s grave after Asr prayer on Tuesday after several namaz-e-janazas in Dhaka and Patuakhali.
Herring the news of Khan’s death, BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and the party’s other senior leaders rushed to the hospital and talked to the bereaved family members.
The BNP leader paid homage to Khan by standing in solemn silence for a while in front of his mortal remains at the hospital.
Meanwhile, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and secretary general Mirza Fakhrul expressed deep shock at the death of Khan.
In separate condolence messages, they prayed for the salvation of Khan’s departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.