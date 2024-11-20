Ex-Gulshan OC breaks down in tears at ICT, claims he supported student protest
During a hearing at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), former officer-in-charge of Gulshan police station, Md Mazharul Islam, broke down in tears, and claimed that he was in favour of the students during the anti-discrimination student movement.
The chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, Mohammad Tajul Islam, was presenting the charges against the accused individuals who appeared at the hearing.
During the time, he referred to Mazharul as the OC of Savar and accused him of involvement in an incident of burning people in the area.
At the time, Mazharul began to cry and stated that he had never been appointed at the Savar police station.
He argued that during the protests, he was the OC of Gulshan police station and insisted that he was innocent.
The tribunal said, "You will get justice."
Later, the chief prosecutor corrected his earlier statement, saying that he had mistakenly mentioned Mazharul's role in Savar.
Mazharul had been the OC of Gulshan during the movement.
Tajul Islam then presented evidence of a murder in the Badda area under Mazharul’s leadership.