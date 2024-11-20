Ex-Gulshan OC breaks down in tears at ICT, claims he supported student protest

During a hearing at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), former officer-in-charge of Gulshan police station, Md Mazharul Islam, broke down in tears, and claimed that he was in favour of the students during the anti-discrimination student movement.

The chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, Mohammad Tajul Islam, was presenting the charges against the accused individuals who appeared at the hearing.

During the time, he referred to Mazharul as the OC of Savar and accused him of involvement in an incident of burning people in the area.