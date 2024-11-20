Call to increase investment in renewable energy in Global South

Speakers at the UN’s annual climate change conference in Baku, Azerbaijan have urged the countries to increase investment in renewable energy in the Global South.

The call was made during a session titled ‘Just Energy Transition in the Global South: Challenges for Tripling Renewable Energy by 2030’ on Tuesday.

The session was jointly organised by ActionAid Bangladesh, the Just Energy Transition Network Bangladesh (JETnet-BD), CLEAN, and the South Asia Just Transition Alliance (SAJTA).

Farah Kabir, Country Director of ActionAid Bangladesh, moderated the session.

The speakers observed that the countries in the Global South lag significantly behind their Global North counterparts in the transition to renewable energy.