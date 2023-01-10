Five held for spreading rumors on social media about Islami Bank, S Alam group: DB

Detectives in a drive on Sunday arrested five people from different parts of the city, for spreading rumors on social media about the reserve crisis of Islami Bank and about S Alam group.

Harun-or-Rashid (DB), additional police commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), disclosed the information when talking at a press briefing held at DMP media centre on Monday.

The arrestees were identified as Mohammad Nur-un-Nabi, Afsar Uddin Roman, Abu Syed Saju, Swadhin Mia and Abdus Salam.