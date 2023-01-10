Five held for spreading rumors on social media about Islami Bank, S Alam group: DB

When briefing, Harun said the arrestees were involved in spreading rumors through social media from home and abroad. Besides, they were also involved in discouraging the expatriates from sending remittances, he said.
“We have got the names of all who were involved in it and action will be taken against them soon,” he added.
Former director of Islami Bank and officials were also involved in the syndicate.
Replying to a question, whether there is any involvement between the syndicate members or any political parties, the DMP commissioner said “We have found involvement of Jamaat-Shibir men in the group.”
He also urged people not to pay any heed to the rumours as currently there is a sufficient foreign reserve.
Mentioning that the bankruptcy of banking sectors and financial institutions is nothing but a rumour, Harun also asked people to refrain from withdrawing money from the banks.