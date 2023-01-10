Bangladesh

Five held for spreading rumors on social media about Islami Bank, S Alam group: DB

UNB
Dhaka

Detectives in a drive on Sunday arrested five people from different parts of the city, for spreading rumors on social media about the reserve crisis of Islami Bank and about S Alam group.

Harun-or-Rashid (DB), additional police commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), disclosed the information when talking at a press briefing held at DMP media centre on Monday.

The arrestees were identified as Mohammad Nur-un-Nabi, Afsar Uddin Roman, Abu Syed Saju, Swadhin Mia and Abdus Salam.

When briefing, Harun said the arrestees were involved in spreading rumors through social media from home and abroad. Besides, they were also involved in discouraging the expatriates from sending remittances, he said.

“We have got the names of all who were involved in it and action will be taken against them soon,” he added.

Former director of Islami Bank and officials were also involved in the syndicate.

Replying to a question, whether there is any involvement between the syndicate members or any political parties, the DMP commissioner said “We have found involvement of Jamaat-Shibir men in the group.”

He also urged people not to pay any heed to the rumours as currently there is a sufficient foreign reserve.

Mentioning that the bankruptcy of banking sectors and financial institutions is nothing but a rumour, Harun also asked people to refrain from withdrawing money from the banks.

