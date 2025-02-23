Army chief attends EME Corps Annual Captain Conference-2025

Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman on Sunday attended EME Corps Annual Captain Conference-2025 at EME Center and School (EMEC&S) at Saidpur Cantonment, said a release of the Directorate of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

On his arrival at EMEC&S, the army chief was welcomed by the GOC of Army Training and Doctrine command, Newly appointed Colonel Commandant of the EME Core, GOC and Rangpur Area Commander, and Commandant of the EMEC&S.

Speaking on the occasion, General Waker-Uz-Zaman highlighted the glorious heritage of the EME Corps and the contribution of the EME Corps to serve the country.