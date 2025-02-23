Army chief attends EME Corps Annual Captain Conference-2025
Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman on Sunday attended EME Corps Annual Captain Conference-2025 at EME Center and School (EMEC&S) at Saidpur Cantonment, said a release of the Directorate of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
On his arrival at EMEC&S, the army chief was welcomed by the GOC of Army Training and Doctrine command, Newly appointed Colonel Commandant of the EME Core, GOC and Rangpur Area Commander, and Commandant of the EMEC&S.
Speaking on the occasion, General Waker-Uz-Zaman highlighted the glorious heritage of the EME Corps and the contribution of the EME Corps to serve the country.
He asked all the members of the EME Corps to be prepared to face the challenges of the 21st century by gaining ability through timely training and expressed optimism that each member would set a unique example of service in the days to come, the release mentioned.
On the occasion, GOC of Army Training and Doctrine Command, senior military officers, commandant of the EMEC&S, the commandants of all the EME units of the Bangladesh Army and media representatives, among others, were present on the occasion.
Meanwhile, Major General SM Zia-ul-Azim officially took over as the ‘12th Colonel Commandant' of EMEC&S AME Corps on 22 February, the release added.