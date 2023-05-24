Army Chief leaves for Saudi Arabia

Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed Left Dhaka for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday on an official visit at the invitation of Commander of Royal Saudi Land Forces Lt. Gen. Fahd Bin Abdullah Al-Mutair, reports news agency UNB.
During the visit, he will pay courtesy calls on the Royal Saudi Land Forces Commander, the Chief of General Staff of the Royal Saudi Armed Forces and senior military and civilian officials.
During the meeting, the Army Chief will also discuss various issues of training and bilateral cooperation between the armies of the two countries, says a media release of Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) directorate.
General Shafiuddin Ahmed will return home on 27 May after visiting the Armed Forces Staff College of Saudi Arabia and performing Umrah.