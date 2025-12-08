Income has increased for 12pc of people, expenses for 79pc

Another survey question asked: what change has occurred in your family’s monthly income since the July mass uprising? Only about 12 per cent of respondents said their income had increased. Forty-two per cent said their income had decreased, while 46 per cent said it had remained the same.

There is some variation across low, middle, and high income groups in terms of income increases or decreases. A large portion of wealthier people reported a decline in income, but wealthier respondents were also more represented among those whose income increased. Income declines were more common among low- and middle-income groups.

Similar patterns emerged regarding expenditure. Five per cent of respondents said their expenses had slightly decreased. However, about 79 per cent believed their expenses had increased, while the remaining 16 per cent said their expenses had neither increased nor decreased. The proportion reporting increased expenditure was almost the same across low, middle, and high-income groups.