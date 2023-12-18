Thousands of migrant workers return home empty-handed

More than 100,000 migrant workers have been going abroad for jobs every month over the past two years, but thousands of them returned home after failing to seek a fortune. There is no official data on all the migrants who return home without making any fortune, and only those who lost everything, are detained by police and deported, as well as returned empty-handed are counted.

Migrants who lost everything don’t have a passport and return home with an outpass, issued by the Bangladesh missions abroad. The Expatriate’s Welfare Desk of the Wage Earners' Welfare Board gathers data on migrants returning home with outpasses.

Md Abdul Baset, from Tangail, took out a loan and went to Oman last September through a manpower agent. He was supposed to get a job at a hotel, but he was taken to another supply company where he failed a medical test. He then stayed at an agent’s camp in a desert for 13 days where he barely had food. Finally, he returned home.

Abdul Baset told Prothom Alo he must beg if he returns home empty-handed, so he begged for a job but he did not get it. He passed the medical test at home before leaving for abroad, and now he has a debt of Tk 500,000 and lives in an inhuman condition.