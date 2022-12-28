Matiur Rahman, Mahfuz Anam receive tax award for seventh time  

NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem handed over crests and tax cards to Matiur Rahman and the head of corporate affairs and tax ASM Nazrul Islam on Mahfuz Anam's behalf in an occasion at the officers’ club auditorium at Baily road in Dhaka.

A total of five journalists became the top taxpayers in the category this year.

The three others are -- Channel I, a private TV channel, managing director Faridur Reza Sagar and the same media outlet’s director and head of news Shaikh Siraj and Bangladesh Pratidin editor Noem Nizam.