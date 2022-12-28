Matiur Rahman, Mahfuz Anam receive tax award for seventh time  

NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem handed over crests and tax cards to Matiur Rahman and the head of corporate affairs and tax ASM Nazrul Islam on Mahfuz Anam's behalf in an occasion at the officers’ club auditorium at Baily road in Dhaka.
A total of five journalists became the top taxpayers in the category this year.
The three others are -- Channel I, a private TV channel, managing director Faridur Reza Sagar and the same media outlet’s director and head of news Shaikh Siraj and Bangladesh Pratidin editor Noem Nizam.
Finance minister, AHM Mustafa Kamal, attended the event as the chief guest with NBR chairman in the chair.
Besides, Mediastar Limited and three other media organisations became the top taxpayers in the ‘Print and Electronic Media’ category. The three media organisations are -- East West Media Group Limited, Somoy Media Limited and Times Media Limited.
Mediastar Limited, which owns Prothom Alo, is a sister concern of Transcom Group, one of the top business conglomerates in Bangladesh. Matiur Rahman received the award on behalf of Mediastar Limited.
East West Media Group Limited owns Kaler Kantha, Bangladesh Pratidin, and a few other print, online, and electronic media while Somoy Media Limited owns the Somoy Television and Times Media owns Dainik Samakal.