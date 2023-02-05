Bangladesh

US deputy assistant secretary's visit postponed

Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka
US deputy assistant secretary Kara McDonald

US deputy assistant secretary for the bureau of democracy, human rights and labour, Kara McDonald, has postponed her Dhaka visit.

Foreign ministry spokesperson public diplomacy wing director general Seheli Sabrin confirmed this to Prothom Alo

Meanwhile, the US embassy in Dhaka also said the visit is not taking place for the time being.

But none of the parties discloses the reason behind the postponement.

Kara McDonald was scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on 7 February to discuss the labour standard and rights in Bangladesh. 

