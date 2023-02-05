US deputy assistant secretary's visit postponed

<p>US deputy assistant secretary for the bureau of democracy, human rights and labour, Kara McDonald, has postponed her Dhaka visit.</p><p>Foreign ministry spokesperson public diplomacy wing director general Seheli Sabrin confirmed this to Prothom Alo</p><p>Meanwhile, the US embassy in Dhaka also said the visit is not taking place for the time being.</p>.<p>But none of the parties discloses the reason behind the postponement.</p><p>Kara McDonald was scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on 7 February to discuss the labour standard and rights in Bangladesh. </p>