Italy keen to recruit more manpower from Bangladesh

Italy has shown interest to employ more Bangladeshi manpower particularly in its agriculture and hospitality sectors as three Italian ministers called on prime minister Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of the UN Food Systems Summit in Italy.

“Italy wants to hire more workers from Bangladesh for its hospitality and agriculture sectors,” foreign minister AK Abdul Momen quoted the Italian ministers as telling the premier at their meetings at the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) headquarters.

The foreign minister briefed the newspersons after prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s meeting with Italy’s agriculture minister Francesco Lollobrigida, interior minister Matteo Piantedosi and justice minister Carlo Nordio on Monday.

The foreign minister said the issue of undocumented workers also featured the meetings as the Italian ministers and the Bangladesh premier put on stress on maintaining proper channel in going to abroad.

The Bangladesh prime minister said her country always discourage illegal workers.