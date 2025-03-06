Cox’s Bazar hotels offer huge discount in Ramadan

Hotels and motels of Cox’s Bazar are offering special discounts in the holy month of Ramadan.

Cox’s Bazar sea beach, one of the most popular tourist attractions of the country, was teeming with thousands of tourists last Thursday and Friday. All hotels and guest houses were fully occupied on the weekend.

However, as Ramadan began on Sunday, the hotels and guest houses of Cox’s Bazar started to get deserted. The impact of the month of fasting is so much so that 95 per cent of over 500 hotels, guest houses and resorts are lying vacant. At least 40,000 hotel and restaurant employees have also gone on vacation.