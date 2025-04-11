Large amount of laundered assets to be seized in 6 months: BB governor

A large amount of the assets laundered abroad will be seized within the next six months, Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur said on Friday.

“A large amount of the assets laundered abroad will be seized within six months. We have been talking to various countries for this; sending letters to various countries and organisations. We are discussing with foreign legal firms. They will be recruited for this purpose. Already, we have talked to several wealth assessment firms and got their cooperation. Through this the wealth abroad will be seized within six months,” he said.

Ahsan H Mansur was addressing a media conference at the Chattogram office of the Bangladesh Bank on Friday.

The central bank organised the briefing session on its activities on money laundering prevention and contemporary banking.