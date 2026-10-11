How Tania stopped her own child marriage

While other students were preparing to enrol in college after completing secondary school, Tania of Satkhira was struggling to stop her own marriage. Meanwhile, the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination were published. Astonishing everyone, she achieved not only a GPA of 5 but also A+ grades in every subject. She scored 100 out of 100 in chemistry and 99 in physics.

Yet she felt no joy at her remarkable achievement. Her mind was consumed by anxiety over her impending marriage and uncertainty about her future. Ultimately, thanks to the support of her teachers and her outstanding SSC results, the determined Tania managed to escape child marriage this time.

Today, Sunday, is the International Day of the Girl Child. This year’s theme is “End Child Marriage, Invest in Girls’ Rights”. The situation in Bangladesh, however, seems to tell a somewhat different story.