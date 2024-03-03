Nobel laureate accused of embezzlement, this would be historic: Dr Yunus

Shall we feel pride or guilt for this incident, asked Dr Muhammad Yunus, the founder of Grameen Bank.

He said, “How did we give birth to such a child? Or why did we make such a child such a criminal? We have no respite from these questions.”

Dr Muhammad Yunus, who is currently serving as the chairman of Grameen Telecom, surrendered before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Special Judge Mohammad As-Shams Jaglul Hossain and sought bail in the money laundering case Sunday afternoon. The court passed the bail order.

Later, Dr Yunus talked to the media on the court premises. He said, “This is not confined to here, not even within the country. The whole world is observing the trial and its outcome. They are watching in detail what we are doing.”

Requesting the journalists to take photos of the moment, Dr Muhammad Yunus stated, “The Anti-Corruption Commission, Bottola … this is a historic incident. This will be covered by newspapers, and written in many books for a long time in the future.”