Train fire: Police arrest BNP leader Nabi Ullah, 7 others

Speaking at the press briefing, Harun-or-Rashid said the arrestees had a plan to set the election camps on fire and explode crude bombs to ensure that no voters turn up to the polling stations.

“Kazi Mansur has been interrogated primarily. We came to know that they distributed money at different polling stations and supplied instruments to set fire. Their first plan was to set fire to the election camps, and then to the camps adjacent to the polling stations. Crude bombs would be exploded so that no voters appear at the polling centers,” he said.