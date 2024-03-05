RMG industry central for economy but sustainability, ethics must be prioritised: Salman F Rahman

Prime minister’s private industry and investment adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman on Tuesday emphasised the apparel industry’s critical role in the country’s economic growth and underscored the importance of continuous innovation and sustainable practices.

“The apparel industry is pivotal in Bangladesh’s economic growth and development. However, to sustain this momentum, we must prioritise sustainability and ethical practices,” he said while speaking at the Sustainable Apparel Forum (SAF) 2024.

Towards a sustainable and competitive apparel industry in Bangladesh and beyond, the Sustainable Apparel Forum (SAF) 2024 emphasised promoting decent work that focuses on a more ethical, equitable, and environment-friendly industry.

The Bangladesh Apparel Exchange, in partnership with ILO-IFC Better Work Bangladesh and in collaboration with GIZ and WaterAid, organised the SAF 2024 in Dhaka and convened government officials, industry leaders, and national and international partners to chart a path towards a more ethical and environmentally conscious future.