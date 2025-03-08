British High Commission Dhaka celebrates International Women’s Day
Reaffirms commitment to gender equality.
British High Commission Dhaka organised a special event to celebrate International Women’s Day 2025, bringing together distinguished Bangladeshi women leaders and female heads of mission in Bangladesh to discuss progress and challenges in advancing gender equality, reports a press release.
The event featured five inspiring Bangladeshi women leaders: Afeida Khandaker, captain of Bangladesh Women’s Football team; Shaheen Anam MBE, executive director of Manusher Jonno Foundation; Shamima Akhter, head of corporate affairs, partnerships and communications at Unilever Bangladesh; Sheikh Sabiha Alam, bureau chief of Agence France-Presse in Bangladesh; and Leesa Gazi, writer, actor, award-winning filmmaker and joint artistic director of Komola Collective.
Speaking at the event, the distinguished women leaders shared their leadership journey and the challenges they have faced and called on all parties to work together to end gender inequalities.
British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke said, “The UK is committed to putting women and girls at the heart of everything we do. On International Women’s Day, and every day, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of women across the world but, more importantly, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring gender equality, rights and freedoms for all women and girls.”
Several female Heads of Mission and leaders from international agencies also participated in the discussions, including H.E. Shiuneen Rasheed, High Commissioner of Maldives; H.E. Susan Ryle, High Commissioner of Australia; Amb. Tracey Ann Jacobson, Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy; Judienne S Capiz, Vice Consul of the Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines; and Gitanjali Singh, Country Representative of UN Women Bangladesh.
Bangladesh has made progress in gender equality, but challenges remain, such as low participation of women in the workforce, violence against women and girls, and fewer women in leadership roles. Speakers highlighted the importance of giving space to and amplifying women’s voices; supporting women to take on decision making roles across different sectors; and the crucial role played by both men and women in championing gender equality.
The UK Government continues to work with Bangladesh to improve education for girls, prevent child marriage, support women’s health and combat violence against women and girls.