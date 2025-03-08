British High Commission Dhaka celebrates International Women’s Day

Speaking at the event, the distinguished women leaders shared their leadership journey and the challenges they have faced and called on all parties to work together to end gender inequalities.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke said, “The UK is committed to putting women and girls at the heart of everything we do. On International Women’s Day, and every day, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of women across the world but, more importantly, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring gender equality, rights and freedoms for all women and girls.”

Several female Heads of Mission and leaders from international agencies also participated in the discussions, including H.E. Shiuneen Rasheed, High Commissioner of Maldives; H.E. Susan Ryle, High Commissioner of Australia; Amb. Tracey Ann Jacobson, Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy; Judienne S Capiz, Vice Consul of the Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines; and Gitanjali Singh, Country Representative of UN Women Bangladesh.