Launch operations from Sadarghat to southern region suspended

The deep depression that originated in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclone 'Midhili.' In the latest notification, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has raised danger signal number 7 at Mongla and Payra seaports and number 6 at Chattogram and Cox's Bazar seaports.

According to the BMD, the sea is highly turbulent in the vicinity of the cyclone's center, and several coastal districts may experience tides three to five feet higher than the normal tide.

Ismail Hossain, Joint Director of Dhaka River Port at BIWTA's Maritime Safety and Traffic Management Department, informed Prothom Alo that all types of water transport have been halted from the Dhaka River Port since 10:30 am today. This directive will remain in effect until weather conditions improve.