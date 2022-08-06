Bangladesh

First shipment of materials for Bangabandhu Rail Bridge arrives at Mongla port

The first shipment of materials for the construction of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge has arrived from Vietnam, officials said on Saturday, reports UNB.

The South Korean flag carrier, MV Woohyun Hope, carrying 2,356 MT of machineries for the Railway Bridge, docked at the port’s jetty-7 on Saturday afternoon, Sheikh Fakar Uddin, harbour master of Mongla port told the news agencies.

The ship left Vietnam's Hai Phong port on 25 July for Bangladesh.

"Unloading of goods from the ship will start tonight", said harbour master Sheikh Fakar.

On 29 November 2020, prime minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone of a 4.8km double-line dual-gauge Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge aimed at boosting rail communication between the capital and Western zones of the Railway.

The main bridge will be constructed in two phases. Two separate agreements have already been signed with Obayashi-TOA-JFE, Japan and IHI-SMCC JV, Japan for eastern and western parts of civil works respectively.

Chairman of Mangla Port Authority Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa said the port has now been transformed into a world-class port and its capacity has increased noticeably.

