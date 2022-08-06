First shipment of materials for Bangabandhu Rail Bridge arrives at Mongla port

The first shipment of materials for the construction of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge has arrived from Vietnam, officials said on Saturday, reports UNB.

The South Korean flag carrier, MV Woohyun Hope, carrying 2,356 MT of machineries for the Railway Bridge, docked at the port’s jetty-7 on Saturday afternoon, Sheikh Fakar Uddin, harbour master of Mongla port told the news agencies.

The ship left Vietnam's Hai Phong port on 25 July for Bangladesh.