First shipment of materials for Bangabandhu Rail Bridge arrives at Mongla port

"Unloading of goods from the ship will start tonight", said harbour master Sheikh Fakar.
On 29 November 2020, prime minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone of a 4.8km double-line dual-gauge Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge aimed at boosting rail communication between the capital and Western zones of the Railway.
The main bridge will be constructed in two phases. Two separate agreements have already been signed with Obayashi-TOA-JFE, Japan and IHI-SMCC JV, Japan for eastern and western parts of civil works respectively.
Chairman of Mangla Port Authority Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa said the port has now been transformed into a world-class port and its capacity has increased noticeably.