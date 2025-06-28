Bangladesh

Attempts to uphold the old toxic political culture won't be tolerated: Charmonai Pir

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Islami Andolan Bangladesh held a grand rally demanding reforms, justice for the July killings, and elections under a proportional representation system, while also protesting against all conspiracies and plots against the country and Islam.Tanvir Ahammed

The Amir of Islami Andolan Bangladesh and Charmonai Pir, Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim, has said that the law and order situation in the country, as well as the issue of political extortion, has yet to improve.

"Allegations have been raised against a particular party. I don’t wish to name anyone specifically, but attempts to nurture the old toxic political culture will not be tolerated. Terrorism and extortion in the name of politics must be resisted. Our primary goal should be to ensure the safety of people's lives and to improve the living standards of the masses," he added.

He made these remarks today, Saturday, at a grand rally held at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.

Islami Andolan Bangladesh organised the rally to demand reforms, justice for the July killings, elections under a proportional representation (PR) system, and to protest against all conspiracies and plots against the country and Islam.

