Dhaka seeks Washington's cooperation on participatory elections: Foreign minister

The foreign minister made the remarks replying to queries from journalists on his meeting with US secretary of state Antony Blinken in Washington as he was briefing the media at the foreign ministry in Dhaka for the first time since his visit to USA.

Abdul Momen said his US counterpart had raised question on several issues during their bilateral meeting.

“They raised several questions and we have responded. They raised a question on the Digital Security Act. We told them that we think the DSA was not applied properly in some cases, and we have taken these incidents to court. And, if there is any weakness, we will take care of it. There are laws on cyber issues in their country too. And, if our law has any weakness, we will fix it up,” he added.