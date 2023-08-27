PM Hasina returns home after attending BRICS summit

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has returned home this morning after attending the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg of South Africa.
She attended the summit held on 22-24 August at the invitation of South African president Cyril Ramaphosa.
A regular flight of the Emirates Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:32am after a brief stopover at the Dubai International Airport in UAE.
The prime minister’s younger sister Sheikh Rehana and only daughter Saima Wazed accompanied her.
Earlier, the flight departed from the OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa at 2:00 pm on 26 August (Johannesburg time).
Before that, South Africa unit Awami League (AL) leaders met the prime minister at her place of residence, Hotel Hilton Sandton, in Johannesburg.
The prime minister arrived in Johannesburg on August 22 night to attend the BRICS Summit. South Africa hosted the historic summit of the BRICS nations -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
It was the first BRICS Summit hosted in person since the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent global restrictions.