PM Hasina returns home after attending BRICS summit

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has returned home this morning after attending the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg of South Africa.

She attended the summit held on 22-24 August at the invitation of South African president Cyril Ramaphosa.

A regular flight of the Emirates Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:32am after a brief stopover at the Dubai International Airport in UAE.

The prime minister’s younger sister Sheikh Rehana and only daughter Saima Wazed accompanied her.