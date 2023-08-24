Why Bangladesh not in BRICS

Bangladesh has done nothing except filing an application to join the BRICS club--Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

However, Bangladesh policymakers were keen to get the membership.

It was thought if Bangladesh had obtained BRICS membership, it would have added a new dimension in the different geopolitical context ahead of the national election to be held January next year.

In the 15th summit of BRICS in Johannesburg of South Africa on Thursday, six countries have been invited to join BRICS. The countries are: Iran, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Egypt and Ethiopia.

The membership of these countries will be effective from 1 January, 2024.