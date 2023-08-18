Bangladesh must wait to join BRICS

The BRICS group is not being expanded in the Johannesburg summit due to differences of views among the members of the club.

The summit is scheduled to take place on 22-24 August.

As a result, interested countries including Bangladesh have to wait to join the club--Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The alliance was keen to expand the five-country club last year. In this context, at least 23 countries including Bangladesh have expressed their willingness to join BRICS.

However, India and Brazil don't want to turn the forum into an anti-West one.

BRICS, an economic alliance of five countries, started its journey in 2006.

India and Brazil not interested.

China was very interested in expanding BRICS. It is understood that China wants to turn BRICS into an anti-western platform.

Diplomatic sources said, although China and Russia agree to expand BRICS, India and Brazil didn't.