Is joining BRICS an economic or a political decision?

South African foreign minister Naledi Pandor, in an interview this March, said that there is extensive interest in the BRICS group worldwide. Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirate, Bahrain, Iran, Indonesia, Argentina and Mexico are among the countries expressing interest in BRICS. If BRICS accepts Bangladesh’s application, undoubtedly this will be a boost to Bangladesh’s importance in the international arena.

If we look at the existing five members of BRICS, we will see a political and geographical diversity. Many western analysts were rather skeptical about the affiliation and outcome of this apparently disparate group of countries. But now BRICS has emerged as a reality and many feel that the manner in which it is proceeding, may emerge as a challenge to the western-controlled economic system and the US dollar too.

Foreign policy analyst and deputy editor of Newsweek, Tom O’Connor, in his piece ‘China and Russia’s Growing BRICS Bloc Speeds Decline of US Influence’, writes: “As the United States struggles to maintain influence across vast parts of the Global South, the expanding BRICS bloc led by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa is receiving more applications than ever before, signaling a growing shift in the international economic order.”

From the very outset it was clear that BRICS was endeavouring to represent the Global South as a counter to the Global North. It always wants to pose as an alternative model to G-7, the organisation of the most wealthy and advanced countries of the world. If the global GDP is taken into consideration, the BRICS countries together has surpassed G-7. In 2021, BRICS’ global GDP was 31.5 per cent. It can be assumed that by 2030 BRICS will have 50 per cent of the global GDP in its control.