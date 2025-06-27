14 Rohingya among 31 BSF pushes in through Sylhet border

Later, patrol teams of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained them and handed them over to the police.

BGB sources said the BGB members detained 14 people, mostly women and children, on Thursday night while patrolling near the border area adjacent to the Jaliakhola BSF camp in India.

The BGB members questioned them and came to know that they were Rohingya people from Myanmar. Among the detainees were four men, four women, and six children.