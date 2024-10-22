Media affairs - 3
BSS has no income but rife with irregularities
The main task of the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) is collecting news from the country and abroad and publishing the reports through the media to inform the people of the world, including Bangladesh.
However, of the 584 daily newspapers and 36 private television channels that are listed in the government media, less than 50 have BSS subscription. The government agency does not have any subscribers outside the country either.
BSS sources say only 28 of the 47 news media and television channels that have BSS subscription are regular.
The BSS has affiliations with five separate agencies of five different countries – including India, Pakistan, China, Malaysia and Australia. Though none of those agencies are BSS subscribers, the state-run news agency itself is a subscriber of international news agency AFP.
The news agencies across the world operate mainly on the income from selling news to its subscribers. However, the BSS cuts a negligible amount from this sector.
Sources say the agency was supposed to earn nearly Tk 6.7 million from its local subscribers. But almost half of the amount remains unpaid. Apart from that, BSS earns 6 million from the rent of a building that it owns in the capital’s Motijheel.
The government spends more than Tk 380 million a year to run the agency. Almost all of the money is spent on the salary and allowance of BSS staff.
The amount is further rising as a result of recruitments and promotions on whim and irregularities in these processes. Almost 47 per cent of its employees are in top grade (special grade and grade- 1). As a consequence, the agency which runs on people’s money is now reeling with the burden of nearly 50 per cent top level employees.
The BSS officially started its journey on 1 January 1972. Mainly, the then Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) office in Dhaka was converted into the headquarters of the BSS after the independence.
Responsibilities of BSS
BSS operates under the “Bangladesh News Agency Act,” which outlines its responsibilities and duties. The Act specifies eight key duties, notably the collection of news from both domestic and international sources, including international organisations, and disseminating it to a global audience.
BSS also acts as the national news agency of Bangladesh, responsible for broadcasting national news internationally, as well as buying and selling news, features, photographs, or video footage to local or foreign media outlets.
In practice, however, BSS does not have significant subscriber numbers. It publishes news in both Bengali and English on its website, and shares various updates on its Facebook page, but reader engagement on these digital platforms is low.
The average daily traffic to the BSS website is not reported, and their Facebook page has only 5,600 followers, with negligible likes on shared news articles.
Following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August during a student-led mass uprising, Mahbub Morshed was appointed as the managing director and editor-in-chief of BSS.
He expressed to Prothom Alo the agency’s goal of attracting the attention of international news agencies and gradually preparing and publishing more reports aimed at this audience. In the past, many international organisations had agreements with BSS, but that is no longer the case.
Morshed also mentioned that efforts will be made to elevate news exchanges to an international level, although he acknowledged the challenges posed by the current workforce. Nevertheless, he aims to maximise the use of the existing team.
Income and expenditure
According to the act, BSS’ income sources include government and private funding, subscription fees, revenue from news reports, articles, features, photos, royalties, advertising income, and other legal sources. However, BSS has made little effort to increase its revenue, with several employees revealing that the organisation relies solely on government funding.
Sources familiar with the matter reported that the government allocation for BSS in the 2023-2024 fiscal was Tk 386.9 million. Of this, Tk 300 million was spent for salaries and bonuses.
Employee-related costs, including conveyance, education allowances, foreign travel allowances, house rent, mobile phone allowances, laundry allowances, festival bonuses, overtime allowances, recreation allowances, entertainment allowances, and Bengali New Year bonuses, totaled around Tk 180 million.
Notably, BSS reported no income from advertising, despite spending approximately Tk 150,000 on advertising in the previous fiscal.
Mahbub Morshed, managing director of BSS, shared with Prothom Alo that the number of domestic subscribers is relatively low, but many media outlets utilise reports from the BSS website.
He mentioned that initiatives have been made to attract more subscribers and collect outstanding dues, emphasising the importance of gathering feedback on customer needs. Plans are in place to boost revenue through website monetisation and audio-video services. Additionally, if the old BSS building in Motijheel is demolished and a new structure is built, it could further enhance income potential.
BSS pays its employees following the 9th Wage Board. The highest grade in this wage board is Special Grade, reserved for the managing editor and editor-in-chief. However, BSS has 50 individuals classified as Special Grade, including 48 correspondents and two heads of administration and finance.
These two positions have been granted Special Grade status for an extended period, despite the Wage Board stipulating that such grades should only apply to news workers.
Among the 172 staff members at BSS, 30—including 11 journalists—are classified in Grade 1, while 80 employees receive salaries and allowances according to Special Grade or Grade 1.
Promotion as government changes
At BSS, there is a clear division among employees, particularly journalists, who align themselves with either the Awami League or the BNP and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.
Since the 1990s, both the BNP and Awami League governments have been associated with various mismanagement issues, including politically motivated recruitment of unqualified persons, rule violations in promotions, and favouritism.
Following a change in government, complaints of deprivation and harassment within BSS have surfaced.
After the Awami League came to power in 2009, as many as 52 journalists and officials were promoted to Grade 1 and 27 to Special Grade, bypassing established rules.
According to related sources, these promotions were approved at a board meeting on 12 July, 2012.
According to the BSS Promotion and Grade Development Policy of 2002, an employee must serve 10 years in Grade 1 to be eligible for promotion to Special Grade.
However, none of the 27 individuals promoted to Special Grade at that time met this requirement; they had only been in Grade 1 for one to a maximum of five years. A similar pattern emerged for promotions to Grade 1.
The minutes from the 2012 management board meeting indicate that Awami League leader Yusuf Hossain Humayun chaired the organisation during these promotions, with late Ihsanul Karim (former press secretary to prime minister Sheikh Hasina) serving as Managing Director.
The rationale provided by the authorities for these promotions, despite non-compliance with the conditions, was to eliminate discrimination and foster a healthy work environment.
Following the recent overthrow of the Awami League government, a similar scenario unfolded. According to BSS sources, 40 journalists and officials were promoted on 6 August, the day after the government’s fall.
All of these individuals reportedly support either the BNP or Jamaat. During the Awami League’s tenure, they claimed to be “victims of discrimination” and sought promotions.
Abul Kalam Azad, the managing director of BSS, granted these promotions before his departure from the organisation. The increase in promotions has raised monthly salary and allowance expenses by Tk 487,000, equating to approximately Tk 6 million annually.
According to an office order obtained by Prothom Alo, a staff reporter received three promotions in one action on 6 August, including a direct promotion to Special Grade.
The advancement to earlier grades was documented on a case-by-case basis, with the total salary for Special Grade being approximately Tk 50,000 higher than that of a Staff Reporter.
Sources indicate that, historically, recruitment, promotions, and annual salary increases at BSS were determined by the management board, as per established rules.
However, this protocol was often disregarded during the Awami League’s 15-year tenure. In 2014, Abul Kalam Azad, former press secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was appointed managing director of BSS and held the position until last August.
There have been numerous questions raised about several appointments and promotions made during Azad’s tenure. Notably, he promoted 10 individuals to Special Grade and Grade 1 without the management board’s approval.
On 2 May of last year, the BSS board of directors met and cancelled these promotions, deciding to adjust the corresponding additional salaries. However, the then-Managing Director did not implement this decision.
Top-heavy BSS
BSS has reported that there are 199 approved positions within the organisation. Of these, there are 12 sub-editor roles, but only three are currently filled. In contrast, 14 news editors are working, despite there being only 12 approved positions.
For staff reporters, there are 23 approved posts, but only nine are filled. Additionally, there are 19 special correspondents in place against 11 approved positions, while 20 senior staff reporters are working, even though there are only 16 approved posts.
Favouritism and irregularities
Several employees of BSS have claimed that Abul Kalam Azad, upon becoming managing director, appointed six relatives to the organisation. Former chairman Yusuf Hossain Humayun also accommodated three of his relatives.
According to sources, although transportation expenses are included in the salary and allowances, Azad took an additional Tk 23,000 per month for car expenses and regularly received fuel expense allowances. A committee was formed to recommend arrangements for these allowances for certain positions.
Attempts to reach Abul Kalam Azad via calls and text messages for comments on favouritism and other complaints were made. But he could not be reached.
Additionally, Abul Kalam (Manik), a former news editor at BSS, has submitted multiple written complaints to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), alleging corruption amounting to Tk 2 billion due to rule violations and irregularities in promotions. However, the ACC has not investigated these claims.
Promotion with the changing political landscape
During the tenure of the Awami League, various key positions, including BSS chairman and managing director, were held by individuals affiliated with the party.
Following the fall of the government, these posts were filled by supporters of the BNP. These changes occurred just before the arrival of the new managing director, Mahbub Morshed, on 17 August.
However, doubts have been raised regarding these promotions. The managing editor, currently on vacation, sent a letter to the information adviser on 19 August, expressing concern that some journalists had threatened him into signing letters regarding the changes in positions.
He indicated that he did not have the authority to appoint or promote anyone. According to relevant sources, the newly appointed managing director later approved these changes after discussing them with the managing editor.
Those in the Board of Directors
According to the rules, the board of directors of BSS consists of 13 members, including the chairman. Six members, including the managing director, come from various ministries and agencies, while the remaining six are government-appointed.
Sources indicate that this board is also formed based on political motivations. Over the past 15 years, all chairmen have been politically selected. In 2009, Yusuf Hossain Humayun was appointed chairman after the Awami League came to power, despite having no background in journalism.
Subsequent chairmen have included Dhaka University professor Golam Rahman, journalist Rahat Khan, Dhaka University vice-chancellor AAMS Arefin Siddique, and former information commissioner Mortuza Ahmed in 2023.
In the 2023 board of directors, media representatives included Bhorer Kagoj editor Shyamal Dutt, The People’s Life editor Azizul Islam Bhuiyan, Daily Azadi editor MA Malek, and former 71 TV director Mozammel Haque Babu.
Professor Robaet Ferdous from the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at Dhaka University expressed to Prothom Alo that the three main principles of news reporting—accuracy, objectivity, and fairness—are often disregarded by organisations like BSS, BTV, and Bangladesh Betar.
He noted that the public lacks trust in their news and criticises BSS for being primarily used for party campaigning. He questioned why public funds should be spent on false propaganda.