BSS has no income but rife with irregularities

The main task of the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) is collecting news from the country and abroad and publishing the reports through the media to inform the people of the world, including Bangladesh.

However, of the 584 daily newspapers and 36 private television channels that are listed in the government media, less than 50 have BSS subscription. The government agency does not have any subscribers outside the country either.

BSS sources say only 28 of the 47 news media and television channels that have BSS subscription are regular.

The BSS has affiliations with five separate agencies of five different countries – including India, Pakistan, China, Malaysia and Australia. Though none of those agencies are BSS subscribers, the state-run news agency itself is a subscriber of international news agency AFP.