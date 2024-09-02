Dr Yunus to attend UNGA with 'small, functional' delegation: Foreign adviser

Chief adviser of the interim government professor Dr Muhammad Yunus will lead a “small and functional” delegation to the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain said on Monday.

“He (CA) wanted a small delegation instead of a big one,” he told reporters at the ministry of foreign affairs, noting that it would not be more than a week including his travel time to the United States.

The Adviser said the Chief Adviser wants to come back as quickly as possible by completing his tasks there. Hossain said only those with direct responsibilities at the UNGA will accompany the Chief Adviser.