New governor joins Bangladesh Bank

The new governor Md Mostaqur Rahman arrived at Bangladesh Bank at 10:40 am today, Thursday. The central bank’s three deputy governors and senior officials received him at that time.

After being appointed yesterday, Md Mostaqur Rahman joined work today. While entering Bangladesh Bank, he told journalists, “I’ve just arrived; let’s start work; then we can talk.”

It has been learnt that the new governor will hold meetings with the deputy governors, BFIU (Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit) chief, and chief economists in the first part of the day. He will then meet the executive directors. He will go to the secretariat at 1:30 pm.