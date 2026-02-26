New governor joins Bangladesh Bank
The new governor Md Mostaqur Rahman arrived at Bangladesh Bank at 10:40 am today, Thursday. The central bank’s three deputy governors and senior officials received him at that time.
After being appointed yesterday, Md Mostaqur Rahman joined work today. While entering Bangladesh Bank, he told journalists, “I’ve just arrived; let’s start work; then we can talk.”
It has been learnt that the new governor will hold meetings with the deputy governors, BFIU (Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit) chief, and chief economists in the first part of the day. He will then meet the executive directors. He will go to the secretariat at 1:30 pm.
Yesterday, the government cancelled the appointment of Ahsan H Mansur and appointed Md Mostaqur Rahman as the central bank governor. Md Mostaqur Rahman holds an FCMA degree in cost management and is a businessperson. This is the first time a businessperson has been appointed as governor of the central bank.
Md Mostaqur Rahman will be the 14th governor of Bangladesh Bank. A notification issued yesterday by the Ministry of Finance’s Financial Institutions Division stated that, according to Bangladesh Bank’s order, Md Mostaqur Rahman is appointed governor for four years from the date of joining, on the condition that he severs all work relations with other institutions and organisations. This order, issued in the public interest, takes immediate effect.
Meanwhile, Md Mostaqur Rahman left his Gulshan residence in his car for the Bangladesh Bank office in Motijheel at 8:30 am.
At 10:15 am, a staff member from the new governor’s Gulshan residence spoke to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity and said, “Sir left the house between 8:00 and 8:30 am. He went in his car.”