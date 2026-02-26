When appointing a businessperson as central bank governor is a rare event

When the United Kingdom appointed a Canadian citizen as governor of the Bank of England, it caused considerable surprise. From 2013 to 2020, Mark Carney led the Bank of England, having earlier served as governor of the Bank of Canada between 2008 and 2013. He earned a reputation for helping Canada weather the 2007–08 global financial crisis, which prompted the British government to appoint him. No individual in history had previously headed the central banks of two different countries. Carney has since gone on to become Canada’s prime minister.

The United Kingdom and Canada are major economies, and Carney’s appointment generated global debate. Bangladesh, by comparison, is a smaller economy; its central bank appointments may not provoke the same level of international scrutiny. Domestically, however, the newly formed government of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has caused a stir by appointing a businessperson, Mostaqur Rahman, from the garments and real estate sectors, as governor of Bangladesh Bank.

It is unprecedented in Bangladesh for a career businessperson to be appointed governor. Globally, too, examples of a full-time business executive being placed at the helm of a central bank are rare.