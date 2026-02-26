Businessperson appointed as governor for the first time

The government has cancelled the appointment of Ahsan H Mansur as the Bangladesh Bank governor and appointed Md Mostaqur Rahman in his place. Mostaqur Rahman holds an FCMA degree in cost management and is a businessman. This is the first time a businessperson has been appointed governor of the central bank of Bangladesh.

Mostaqur Rahman will be the 14th governor of Bangladesh Bank. A notification issued by the financial institutions division of the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday stated that, under the Bangladesh Bank Order, he has been appointed governor for four years from the date of joining, on the condition that he relinquishes all work relationships with other institutions and organisations. The order, issued in the public interest, takes effect immediately.

Earlier, another notification cancelled the remaining term of Ahsan H Mansur, whose contract was due to run until 13 August 2028. In the days prior to the new appointment, a group of Bangladesh Bank officials had been protesting against Mansur.

Before the cancellation, at a press conference on Wednesday, Mansur said, “It would take me only two seconds to resign.” Immediately after the press conference, news of the new governor’s appointment spread, and Mansur returned home.