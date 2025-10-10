Filing enforced disappearance charges is a step toward justice: HRW

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has welcomed the formal filing of charges in Bangladesh against 28 individuals accused of enforced disappearances, secret detentions, and torture.

The New York–based human rights organisation on Thursday stated in a report, ‘it was a long time coming’, shortly after the International Crimes Tribunal issued arrest warrants for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, and several current and former military officers.

HRW also noted that human rights abuses are still persisting in Bangladesh, adding that concerns remain about ensuring fair trial standards and the use of the death penalty.