Meeting today to repatriate Rohingyas by December

Following a gap of more than four years, Bangladesh is about to hold discussions in Myanmar on starting Rohingya repatriation. The director general-level meeting will be held today, Monday in the administrative capital of Myanmar, Naypyidaw.

In this meeting, officials of both countries will discuss necessary steps to remove obstacles and to reestablish the confidence of the Rohingyas to begin small-scale repatriation by December under a trilateral initiative mediated by China.