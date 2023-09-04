Meeting today to repatriate Rohingyas by December

• This is the first time a delegation from Bangladesh has gone for talks since the junta assumed power in Myanmar.
• Bangladesh will place stress on measures to be taken by Myanmar to restore the confidence of the Rohingyas.
• A list of more than 3,000 Rohingyas have been provided with the goal of starting pilot repatriation project.
Following a gap of more than four years, Bangladesh is about to hold discussions in Myanmar on starting Rohingya repatriation. The director general-level meeting will be held today, Monday in the administrative capital of Myanmar, Naypyidaw.
In this meeting, officials of both countries will discuss necessary steps to remove obstacles and to reestablish the confidence of the Rohingyas to begin small-scale repatriation by December under a trilateral initiative mediated by China.
Speaking from Myanmar, several members of the Bangladeshi delegation have informed Prothom Alo of the matter on Sunday evening.
A delegation led by Miah Md Mainul Kabir, director general of the Myanmar wing of the foreign ministry, reached Yangon on Saturday to attend the meeting.
Since the junta assumed power in Myanmar in February 2021, this is the first time a delegation from Bangladesh has gone to visit this south-eastern country of Asia to discuss the issue of repatriation.
An official involved with the Rohingya repatriation procedure told Prothom Alo that Myanmar has already agreed to repatriate the Rohingyas to their villages in Rakhine.
Now, Bangladesh will place stress on steps Myanmar has already taken and what steps it will take in the future to reestablish the confidence of the Rohingyas to return home, he added.
