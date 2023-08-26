Rohingyas: Which big powers are standing by their side?

An overall review of political and economic support for the Rohingya crisis shows that the global conflict in geopolitics is directly reflected in financial support as well. As the political role of the US and its allies on the recognition of citizenship and safe and dignified repatriation of the Rohingya and the prosecution of the genocide is strong, so is their financial support. In contrast, China and Russia, two powerful countries that have taken a soft political stance towards Myanmar, and neighboring India are playing an insignificant or nominal role in providing humanitarian aid to the Rohingya.

OCHA publishes on its website a detailed account of the amount of aid requested and who has provided what amount each year in the Annual Accounts from 2017 to 2023. It shows that every year the US remains the single largest donor. In 2020, only 59.6 percent of OCHA's appeals were funded, with the US providing 49.7 percent. Then the second position belongs to the United Kingdom, who has given 417 million dollars, the European Union is in the third position with 260 million dollars. Australia ranks fourth with 238 million dollars, and Japan ranks fifth with a total of 174 million dollars.

According to OCHA, China responded to their seven calls for aid only once in 2020 and gave 400,000 dollars. Russia gave a total of 2 million dollars in 2018 and 2019, 1 million dollars each year. There is no record of any financial assistance from India in the OCHA records. Among Muslim countries, the governments of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Qatar, and several foundations have given money to the OCHA fund. In the first five years, Bangladesh has given a total of five and a half million dollars to this fund. Bangladesh has not given any money to this fund last year and current year.