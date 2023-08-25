Inability to send back Rohingyas is the government's diplomatic failure

It was not possible to send a single Rohingya back in the six years from 2017 to 2023. The Myanmar military junta in the meantime has grabbed control of the entire country, toppling the pro-democracy leader Suu Kyi from power. Even though Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy had won a landslide victory in the 2015 elections, they had to share power with the armed forces.

Then in 2020 the military took over power, alleging that the elections had been rigged. A large part of the country, though, is outside of the central government's control. A sort of civil war is being waged between the junta government and the rebels in those areas.

Towards the end of 2017, the governments of Bangladesh and Myanmar signed an agreement for the repatriation of the Rohingyas. Many had questioned the justification of signing a bilateral agreement with a government that carried out genocide to evict an entire population.

Two initiatives for repatriation were taken in 2019 based on this agreement, but the Rohingyas refused to leave. In 2021 a tripartite meeting was held along with China and it was said that 7,176 Rohingyas would be taken back on a test basis. Not a single Rohingya could be sent back. Bangladesh now hopes that the pilot repatriation initiative may commence on 31 December.

Where over 1.1 million Rohingyas have been driven into Bangladesh, repatriation of 7000 is hardly a drop in the ocean.

The question has arisen as to whether the international quarters will eventually forget the sighs and sorrows of the Rohingyas as they have of the Palestinians and the Kurdish sufferers. Will they remain all their lives homeless, stateless people?