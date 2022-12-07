PM Hasina made ‘Global Ambassador for Diabetes’

Sheikh Hasina had earlier received various international prizes including MDG Award, South-South Award, Vaccine Hero Award for her glorious contribution to reach healthcare service to people’s doorsteps with setting up community clinics across the country, ensuring access to the Covid-19 vaccines of masses free of cost and for overall development of Bangladesh health sector.

Bangladesh is currently providing insulin free of cost to the poor diabetic patients through 18,000 community clinics across the country at the initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.