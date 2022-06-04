Washington briefs Dhaka on Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

“The United States briefed Bangladesh on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), and Bangladesh welcomed additional information on the supply chain resilience and de-carbonisation pillars of the IPEF,” said a joint statement, issued after 2nd High-Level Economic Consultation (HLEC) between Bangladesh and the US held in Washington DC on Thursday.

During the meeting, both countries shared a common vision of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and secured Indo-Pacific region with shared prosperity for all, added the statement.

Bangladesh also sought US technical assistance to sustainably explore its ocean resources and further develop its blue economy in pursuit of environmental protection and economic prosperity.