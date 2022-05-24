Washington seeks Dhaka’s participation in new economic group

The US is keen to involve Bangladesh in a new economic group, The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), for the economic wellbeing in Indo-Pacific area. Discussions have been going on for the last few months about this, said diplomatic sources both from Dhaka and Washington.

Detailed discussions, however, will be held during the dialogue on economy of the two countries to be held in Washington on 2 June, diplomatic sources confirmed to Prothom Alo on Monday.

Wishing not to be named, a Bangladeshi diplomat told Prothom Alo that the US formally announced the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework on Monday. The US informed Bangladesh about the priorities of the new economic group several weeks ago.