Water-sharing talks on 6 rivers to be held January

The two leaders also stressed the need to complete the framework of the provisional agreements regarding sharing the waters of six common rivers – Monu, Muhuri, Khoai, Dharla, Dudhkumar and Gumti. They agreed on arranging the next meeting of the Joint Rivers Commission at an early date.

A senior official of the water resources ministry, on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that talks on the six common rivers were held at a meeting between the water resources secretaries of the two countries in Dhaka last year. Later, updated information and data on the six rivers were also exchanged in order to sign a provisional agreement. The water sharing of these six rivers is likely to be discussed at the JRC meeting to be held next month.

Bangladesh and India have been discussing the six common rivers since 1997 and have been exchanging various information and data in this regard. In August last year, a secretary-level meeting was held between the two countries and updated data was exchanged after that.

According to officials of the water resources ministry, a separate technical committee has even been formed regarding these six rivers. The committee will draw up recommendations on water sharing and the process of drawing up the agreements. The matter involves technical complications and it may take time, the concerned officials have said.