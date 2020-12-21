Water-sharing talks on 6 rivers to be held January

In continuation of the virtual summit between the prime ministers of Bangladesh and India, members of the Joint Rivers Commission (JRC) are to hold talks on water-sharing of six common rivers. The JRC talks, to take place after a three-year interval, are slated for 5 and 6 January.
The meeting will take place virtually. The implementation process of the Ganges water sharing agreement and sharing the waters of six other rivers are likely to be discussed at these talks. Officials of the water resources ministry in Dhaka and diplomatic sources in Delhi on Sunday confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
During virtual talks with the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, prime minister Sheikh Hasina stressed the need to sign the Teesta agreement in accordance to the decision taken in 2011 by both sides. The Indian prime minister reiterated his government’s sincere commitment and continued efforts to implement the Teesta agreement.
The two leaders also stressed the need to complete the framework of the provisional agreements regarding sharing the waters of six common rivers – Monu, Muhuri, Khoai, Dharla, Dudhkumar and Gumti. They agreed on arranging the next meeting of the Joint Rivers Commission at an early date.
A senior official of the water resources ministry, on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that talks on the six common rivers were held at a meeting between the water resources secretaries of the two countries in Dhaka last year. Later, updated information and data on the six rivers were also exchanged in order to sign a provisional agreement. The water sharing of these six rivers is likely to be discussed at the JRC meeting to be held next month.
Bangladesh and India have been discussing the six common rivers since 1997 and have been exchanging various information and data in this regard. In August last year, a secretary-level meeting was held between the two countries and updated data was exchanged after that.
According to officials of the water resources ministry, a separate technical committee has even been formed regarding these six rivers. The committee will draw up recommendations on water sharing and the process of drawing up the agreements. The matter involves technical complications and it may take time, the concerned officials have said.
Joint River Commission officials sad that the JRC meeting on 5 and 6 January will be on two parts. One part will discuss the process of implementing the Ganges water sharing treaty. In the other part, the technical committee will discuss various details of common rivers, including the issue of the six rivers.
The government has taken up a project for the protection of 15 common rivers flowing through 10 districts of Bangladesh. At the JRC meeting, during the technical committee discussions, Bangladesh will seek India’s assistance in carrying out these tasks smoothly.