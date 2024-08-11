Advisory council of interim government takes a set of decisions

A three-member search committee has been formed comprising Muslim Chowdhury, Ahsan H. Mansur and Nazrul Islam for recommending appointments in the vacant posts of deputy governors of Bangladesh Bank.

As per the decision, a list of all injured protesters shall be prepared at the earliest and their treatment costs shall be borne fully by the government.

The health ministry shall accordingly instruct all hospitals. The government shall also support the families of the deceased protestors.

The ministry of foreign affairs shall immediately start consultation for release of the 57 Bangladeshis arrested and sentenced by the UAE authority for protesting in support of the Bangladeshi students and people. If needed, the Chief Adviser himself shall talk to the concerned government.