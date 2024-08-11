Advisory council of interim government takes a set of decisions
The advisory council of the interim government Sunday took a set of decisions including appointment of governor and deputy governors of Bangladesh Bank.
Accepting the resignation letters of the governor of Bangladesh Bank and the Chairman of BSEC, the meeting decided to appoint the governor of Bangladesh Bank soon, said a press release.
A three-member search committee has been formed comprising Muslim Chowdhury, Ahsan H. Mansur and Nazrul Islam for recommending appointments in the vacant posts of deputy governors of Bangladesh Bank.
As per the decision, a list of all injured protesters shall be prepared at the earliest and their treatment costs shall be borne fully by the government.
The health ministry shall accordingly instruct all hospitals. The government shall also support the families of the deceased protestors.
The ministry of foreign affairs shall immediately start consultation for release of the 57 Bangladeshis arrested and sentenced by the UAE authority for protesting in support of the Bangladeshi students and people. If needed, the Chief Adviser himself shall talk to the concerned government.
List of all contractual appointments is being prepared. While some disputed and controversial contracts shall be immediately terminated, the rest shall also be terminated in phases.
Supply of all essentials shall be ensured.
The attacks on religious minorities in some places have been noted with grave concern. The CA shall immediately sit with the representative bodies and other concerned groups to find ways to resolve such heinous attacks.
The metrorail shall be running from 17 August (Saturday). The rail, however, shall not stop at the damaged stations Kazipara and Mirpur-10 till repair is done.