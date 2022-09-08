Other agreements will move on keeping aside the Teesta

There is no nuclear bomb in the joint agreement. There are some new elements, which will be moved forward through the discussions among the countries. We are familiar with such joint agreements.

I think, what has to be done now, that functional aspect must be focused. I saw many joint agreements but this is very positive and futuristic.

The agreement on the Kushiyara river water sharing is positive. We are stuck with Teesta. That went into the cold storage. Now the Joint Rivers Commission (JRC) has been asked to keep the Teesta aside and share water with other rivers. I will only talk about Teesta, nothing else will happen, it is not desired.