10 years’ imprisonment for spreading rumours, disinformation

The government is set to amend the Cyber Security Act again, just three months after its enactment. The revised law will make the legislation more stringent by adding new provisions while also increasing penalties, according to sources at the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division.

According to the sources, the amended law proposes to define four categories—rumours, disinformation, derogatory content and defamatory information—as offences, making those accused of disseminating such content liable to punishment.

In addition, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and other authorised agencies will be brought into the enforcement process alongside law enforcement agencies.