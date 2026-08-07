8 killed, 25 injured as two passenger buses collide in Sylhet
Eight people were killed and at least 25 others injured when two passenger buses collided in Osmaninagar of Sylhet. The accident occurred around 7:30 am on Friday in the Kashikapan area on the Dhaka–Sylhet Highway.
Osmaninagar police station officer-in-charge (OC) Golam Mostofa confirmed the casualties. He told Prothom Alo that the accident occurred after the two buses collided head-on. The identities of the deceased and injured were not immediately known.
According to police and eyewitnesses, a Sylhet-bound Bengal Paribahan bus collided with a Dhaka-bound Unique Paribahan bus in the Kashikapan area of the Dhaka–Sylhet Highway.
The Unique Paribahan bus fell into a roadside ditch following the collision. Eight passengers of the Unique Paribahan bus were killed at the scene.
At least 25 passengers of the two buses were also injured. Many of them were rescued and taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.