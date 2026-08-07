8 killed, 25 injured as two passenger buses collide in Sylhet

Eight people were killed and at least 25 others injured when two passenger buses collided in Osmaninagar of Sylhet. The accident occurred around 7:30 am on Friday in the Kashikapan area on the Dhaka–Sylhet Highway.

Osmaninagar police station officer-in-charge (OC) Golam Mostofa confirmed the casualties. He told Prothom Alo that the accident occurred after the two buses collided head-on. The identities of the deceased and injured were not immediately known.