It's very unfair: Momen to countries sheltering Bangabandhu’s killers

Without mentioning any specific country, Momen said "they'' always recommend rule of law and good governance but they are sheltering killers.
“We want to have good governance here. We want to establish the rule of law,” said the foreign minister.
The five killers who remain fugitives are Nur Chowdhury, Rashed Chowdhury, Moslehuddin Khan, Khandaker Abdur Rashid and Shariful Haque Dalim.
Nur Chowdhury and Rashed Chowdhury were traced in Canada and the USA respectively.
The government has yet to find out the whereabouts of the other three and the government continues its efforts through diplomatic channels, intelligence and Interpol.
“We have sought support from Interpol. We also declared a bounty and those will be awarded who can give correct information about the killers,” Momen said while talking to a small group of journalists at his office recently.
He said though they are yet to know about three killers, the government knows that two of the five fugitives live in developed countries.
“They are moving freely but they are murderers. They are self-confessed murderer,” Momen said.
The foreign minister said the developed countries that talk about the rule of law say they do not harbor murderers.
But they have sheltered the murderers and kept them happy and peaceful, Momen said, adding that, "This is very unfair."