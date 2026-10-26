Prime Minister arrives in Tokyo on 4-day official visit

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman arrived in Tokyo Monday morning (local time) on a four-day official visit at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi, aiming to deepen bilateral ties, attract investment and expand trade and development cooperation.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying the prime minister, his wife Zubaida Rahman, and members of his entourage landed at Narita International Airport at 9:07 am local time.

The prime minister was received at the airport by State Minister for Foreign Affairs Yasutaka Nakasone. A motorcade then escorted him to Tokyo’s Imperial Hotel, where he will stay during his visit.