We are in a good position even after the devastating floods: Foreign minister

Relief is being provided to the people through the people’s representatives and the administration and that is why there is no corruption in the process, he said.

Referring to himself as a son of Sylhet, the foreign minister said, “The floods served as a lesson for us. There had always been floods. If there were floods in the morning, the water would recede by the afternoon, or the next day. This time, however, the floods lasted long because the rivers and drains have been filled. These need to be restored. The floods have caused more damage because the rivers and canals have been filled. We need to pay this matter attention.”