Bangladesh

We are in a good position even after the devastating floods: Foreign minister

Correspondent
Sylhet
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen File photo

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said, “Even after facing the most devastating floods in recent times, we remain in a good position. We have delivered relief goods to more or less everyone who has been affected by the floods. Other than the government, many persons and organisations have helped the flood victims. That is a big achievement.”

Abdul Momen was speaking to newspersons after the Eid-ul-Azha congregation at Sylhet’s historical Shahi Eidgah around 8:00am on Sunday.

Relief is being provided to the people through the people’s representatives and the administration and that is why there is no corruption in the process, he said.

Referring to himself as a son of Sylhet, the foreign minister said, “The floods served as a lesson for us. There had always been floods. If there were floods in the morning, the water would recede by the afternoon, or the next day. This time, however, the floods lasted long because the rivers and drains have been filled. These need to be restored. The floods have caused more damage because the rivers and canals have been filled. We need to pay this matter attention.”

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment