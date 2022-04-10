Bangladesh

We are proud of our country's religious harmony: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dipu Moni has said Bangladeshis are proud of their country's religious and social harmony.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly to take Bangladesh forward. It’s unfortunate but true, that a certain quarter is always trying to circulate communal hatred and destroy peace,” she said.

The minister made the remarks while responding to reporters after a seminar titled ‘Future of Education in Bangladesh Perspective’ at the seminar room of the Computer Engineering Department of Institution of Engineers Bangladesh (IEB) on Saturday afternoon.

Religion plays a big role in everyone’s life and it is a private matter, Dipu Moni said.

“Bangabandhu has ensured freedom of religion and the practice of religion in our constitution. In the same way, we have to move forward with science and technology,” she added.

Earlier in the seminar, the minister said, “We will not interfere in anyone’s religion. We have to be respectful of religion and move forward with knowledge, science and technology”.

Meanwhile, Hridoy Chandra Mandal, a science teacher at Binodpur Ramkumar High School in Munshiganj, was sent to jail on charges of insulting religion.

Dipu Moni said that a teacher should not be harassed for teaching his subject. The way he/she teaches can be investigated. If there are any allegations against someone, they can be investigated. But the whole incident seemed very sad to me, the minister added.

