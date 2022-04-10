We are proud of our country's religious harmony: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dipu Moni has said Bangladeshis are proud of their country's religious and social harmony.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly to take Bangladesh forward. It’s unfortunate but true, that a certain quarter is always trying to circulate communal hatred and destroy peace,” she said.

The minister made the remarks while responding to reporters after a seminar titled ‘Future of Education in Bangladesh Perspective’ at the seminar room of the Computer Engineering Department of Institution of Engineers Bangladesh (IEB) on Saturday afternoon.