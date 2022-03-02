We can work together to enhance military capacity: Dickson

I'm very pleased that the first ever defence dialogue will take place on 2 March in Dhaka which we hoped to take place last year. Since travel was not possible because of Covid-19, it was delayed. It is designed to discuss three things. Firstly, there is an opportunity to share views about regional security and about international security obviously as it is a very live issue at the moment it is an opportunity to discuss the issue.

Secondly, it is an opportunity to talk about capability. We've a long standing relationship with the Bangladesh Armed Forces. We have provided a lot of training. Our armed forces work together particularly in the UN peacekeeping and we have a common interest of learning from each other about working together for enhancing military capacity.

And the third thing is that we have a very good relationship with Bangladesh in terms of selling military equipment. Earlier, Bangladesh naval equipment was largely procured from the Royal Navy in the UK. Recently we've sold military transport aircraft C-130 to Bangladesh of which the forth one arrived this week. So we will look to friends of Bangladesh Armed Forces whether we can do more because they told us they are keen to buy better quality arms in the future. Obviously we would be happy if we could help Bangladesh.